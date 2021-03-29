Boy injured in motorbike crash
Activate your free Courier Mail subscription for big rewards
A young boy was taken to hospital after crashing his motorcycle on a private property at Deuchar at the weekend.
The boy, reported to be primary school aged, sustained “significant” lower leg injuries at 1.54pm on Sunday, according to the Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman.
He was transported to Warwick Hospital in a stable condition.
MORE STORIES
FULL LIST: Warwick Magistrates Court appearances today
TOP 10: Warwick’s worst drink drivers of 2021
Popular music festival cancellation sparks outrage