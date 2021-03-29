Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Queensland Ambulance attended the Deuchar crash on Sunday. Picture: Dominic Elsome
Queensland Ambulance attended the Deuchar crash on Sunday. Picture: Dominic Elsome
News

Boy injured in motorbike crash

Tessa Flemming
29th Mar 2021 7:55 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Activate your free Courier Mail subscription for big rewards

A young boy was taken to hospital after crashing his motorcycle on a private property at Deuchar at the weekend.

The boy, reported to be primary school aged, sustained “significant” lower leg injuries at 1.54pm on Sunday, according to the Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman.

He was transported to Warwick Hospital in a stable condition.

MORE STORIES

FULL LIST: Warwick Magistrates Court appearances today
TOP 10: Warwick’s worst drink drivers of 2021
Popular music festival cancellation sparks outrage

Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FULL LIST: Warwick Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Warwick Magistrates Court appearances today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Warwick Magistrates Court on Monday.

        ‘Heart racing’: COVID party accused speaks, but no apology

        Premium Content ‘Heart racing’: COVID party accused speaks, but no apology

        Health COVID Qld: Health Minister fails to apologise for house party claims

        GREAT DEAL: $1 for the best local news, great rewards

        Premium Content GREAT DEAL: $1 for the best local news, great rewards

        News Your support for local journalism is vital in our community

        One new virus case ‘could be patient X’

        Premium Content One new virus case ‘could be patient X’

        News Queensland has recorded one new case of COVID-19, which health authorities believe...