Boy injured in motorbike crash

A young boy was taken to hospital after crashing his motorcycle on a private property at Deuchar at the weekend.

The boy, reported to be primary school aged, sustained “significant” lower leg injuries at 1.54pm on Sunday, according to the Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman.

He was transported to Warwick Hospital in a stable condition.

