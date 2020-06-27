Menu
A school-aged boy was injured after he feel from a home-made swing into a creek.
Boy suffered serious head injury in three metre creek fall

by Staff Writers
27th Jun 2020 1:27 PM
LIFEFLIGHT aeromedical officers transported a boy to hospital after he fell three metres from a home-made swing, into a creek bed.

The Toowoomba-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was sent to the incident, around 9.30am this morning.

The primary school-aged boy was reportedly playing on the swing, which was hanging over the Dalrymple Creek, at a Southern Downs campsite, when he fell and suffered a head injury.

Queensland Ambulance Service officers were first on the scene, treating the boy before transporting him to the waiting chopper, which had landed in a nearby paddock.

The child was in a stable condition, when he was airlifted to Toowoomba Hospital, under the care of the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue Critical Care doctor and QAS Flight Paramedic.

The boy's mother travelled in the helicopter with him.

