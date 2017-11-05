Boys and girls brigade step out for Qld Cancer Council

Jan Byrne from the Cancer Council Queensland Warwick branch receives a $150 cheque from Cody Skinner (Warwick Boys Brigade) and Kimberley Hutley (Warwick Girls Brigade) for Relay for Life.

Jan Byrne from the Cancer Council Queensland Warwick branch receives a $150 cheque from Cody Skinner (Warwick Boys Brigade) and Kimberley Hutley (Warwick Girls Brigade) for Relay for Life. Contributed

THE Warwick Girls and Boys Brigades have donated $150 to Cancer Council Queensland Warwick branch for Relay for Life.

Earlier this year, the Cancer Council Queensland Warwick branch set a date for Relay for Life but due to lack of nominations, the event was postponed from this year.

Warwick Boys Brigade captain Jason Skinner said the girls and boys brigades had been involved in Relay for Life since it started in Warwick.

"We started fundraising before the event was postponed so decided to continue our fundraising and donated the money to Cancer Council Queensland,” Mr Skinner said.

"Relay for Life is a good community service project for our group and a chance to fundraise and raise awareness of cancer. We have raised more than $4000 for Relay for Life in Warwick.

"We had 50 children at our brigade night on Thursday and did a straw poll and around 60 per cent of the children put their hands up to indicate someone close to them had suffered from cancer.”