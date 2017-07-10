Boys spotted on second-floor veranda at town hall

A photo of the Warwick Town Hall during last year's Jumpers and Jazz Festival. Two boys were spotted on the second floor veranda on Sunday.

ONE boy fled and one gave himself up to Warwick police after being spotted on the second-floor veranda of the Warwick Town Hall at 5.30pm Sunday.

Warwick police said once they were on scene, a 13-year-old boy jumped onto the roof of a building next door to the town hall and then gave himself up to police.

"The 13-year-old was taken to Warwick Police Station and later released to his parents,” police said.

"The other boy fled the scene. We are concerned about the safety aspects of children climbing on buildings like the town hall.”

Investigations are continuing.