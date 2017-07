The Warwick Town Hall during an event last year. Today two boys were spotted on the top-floor veranda.

ONE boy fled and one gave himself up to Warwick police after being spotted on the second-floor veranda of the Warwick Town Hall at 5.30pm Sunday.

Warwick police said a 13-year-old boy jumped onto the roof of a building next door to the town hall and then gave himself up to police.

"The 13-year-old was taken to Warwick Police Station and later released to his parents,” police said.

"We are concerned about the safety aspects of children climbing on buildings.”

Investigations are continuing.