Brad's meat pie wins big

WARWICK'S much loved Steele's Bakery was a big winner at last week's Toowoomba Bread Show, rising to the top with six trophies.

Brad and Gail Steele along with their baker Gerard Sykes and apprentice Kirsten Eddiehausen entered 21 products in all.

They won first in three categories, with two seconds and a third.

"All up there were over 700 entries,” Mrs Steele said.

"It's been a while since we've entered this show.”

Mr Steele said it's only worth entering if you have one special ingredient.

"If we have an apprentice that is enthusiastic, keen and skilful, then we'll enter as many shows as we can,” he said.

"It's a great opportunity to showcase the ability of your apprentice.

"Good ones are few and far between, so it's good to nurture and encourage those special ones.

"Kirsten is one of those.

"She's seven months in to her apprenticeship and is doing things third year bakers should be doing.”

This was Miss Eddiehausen's first show and she walked away with a first prize for her macarons, in the Feature Product category.

"It was so exciting, I'm thrilled to win it,” she said.

"Macarons aren't the easiest things to make, everything has to go just right, so to win with them is awesome.”

Mr Steele had big win too.

Mrs Steele said her husband had been strutting around like a peacock all since the show.

"He won the plain meat pie section,” she said.

"He has never, ever told anyone the recipe for his meat pie, not even me.

"He was away recently and just left little bags of the mixture for us, he wasn't going to give us the recipe.”

Mrs Steele said they had won around 30 awards over the years.

"I enter the big pie shows every year,” she said.

"I test my new show pies on the public before entering them.

"The latest is our curried chilli chicken pie.

"It's been walking out the door, the public love it, so it's passed the test.”