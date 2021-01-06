Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
ON SCENE: Fire crews and Ergon Energy responded to reports of a tree branch on a Warwick powerline. Picture: contributed
ON SCENE: Fire crews and Ergon Energy responded to reports of a tree branch on a Warwick powerline. Picture: contributed
News

Branch strikes powerline in Warwick street

Jessica Paul
6th Jan 2021 8:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A FALLEN tree branch has struck a powerline in a Warwick residential street overnight, commanding a rapid response from emergency services.

Warwick fire crews were called to the scene on Rose St at 8.40pm last night, where a medium-sized tree branch had fallen onto a powerline.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said their unit kept the scene clear while an Ergon Energy crew cleared the branch.

The teams made quick work of the incident, with the street cleared by 9.15pm.

No power outages or injuries were reported.

MORE WARWICK NEWS:

NAMED: Warwick teen accused of jumping border, armed robbery

More street to be splashed across Warwick CBD

Man rushed to hospital after being struck by falling tree

Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        More street to be splashed across Warwick CBD

        Premium Content More street to be splashed across Warwick CBD

        News The new pieces follow the striking mural painted at the rear of Warwick Twin Cinema last year.

        Man rushed to hospital after being struck by falling tree

        Premium Content Man rushed to hospital after being struck by falling tree

        News The Southern Downs man had to free himself from the wreckage while injured.

        NAMED: Warwick teen accused of jumping border, armed robbery

        Premium Content NAMED: Warwick teen accused of jumping border, armed robbery

        News The 19yo allegedly pulled a knife on a Warwick resident and demanded car keys in an...

        Positive COVID-19 results in Warwick, Stanthorpe

        Premium Content Positive COVID-19 results in Warwick, Stanthorpe

        News Southern Downs residents are being urged to get tested for the virus after the...