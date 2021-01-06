Branch strikes powerline in Warwick street

ON SCENE: Fire crews and Ergon Energy responded to reports of a tree branch on a Warwick powerline. Picture: contributed

A FALLEN tree branch has struck a powerline in a Warwick residential street overnight, commanding a rapid response from emergency services.

Warwick fire crews were called to the scene on Rose St at 8.40pm last night, where a medium-sized tree branch had fallen onto a powerline.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said their unit kept the scene clear while an Ergon Energy crew cleared the branch.

The teams made quick work of the incident, with the street cleared by 9.15pm.

No power outages or injuries were reported.

