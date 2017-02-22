Brand new business for Warwick hairdresser

FRESH DO: Elyse Mauch has reopened Hair by Elyse at 92 Grafton St.

A BELOVED Warwick hairdresser has made her return to the trade, opening a walk-in, no appointment necessary salon in Grafton St.

In the shopfront that formerly homed Cuttin' Candy, Elyse Mauch has reopened Hair by Elyse, 21 years after she originally got into hairdressing.

"I'll only be doing haircuts, because it's what I enjoy and love about hairdressing the most,” Elyse said.

"I can cater to the whole family, women, men and of course children.”

At 21, the Warwick local started her own hairdressing studio next to the Town Hall.

"I became a full-time mum for a few years before taking up hairdressing up causally again,” she said.

"But I'm excited to come back.”

Now, with scissors in her hands, Elyse will open from 9am-5pm from Monday to Friday and 8am-noon on Saturdays.

"I'll be offering very affordable prices and pensioner discounts,” Elyse said.

"I can't wait to have some of my old clients, and meet some people who walk through the doors.

"People can go to Rose City Shoppingworld, and just walk across the street and have their hair cut.”

You can find Elyse at 92 Grafton St, opposite Warwick Lock and Security.