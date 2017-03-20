26°
Brand new business ready to open up tomorrow

Jonno Colfs
| 20th Mar 2017 2:53 PM
Rosie and Mark Favero hard at working getting their new venture ready for opening.
Rosie and Mark Favero hard at working getting their new venture ready for opening.

GOOD news for Warwick's lovers of fine foods, cured meats and tantalising cheeses.

Pickle and Must Delicatessen, a new venture from Belle Vue Cafe owners Mark and Rosie Favero opens in Palmerin St tomorrow.

The deli has been 18 months in the making and will sit right next door to the iconic Warwick cafe.

Mark Favero said Warwick was definitely ready for a traditional delicatessen.

"Warwick is home to a very diverse range of backgrounds, cultures and people,” he said.

"The challenge for us will be to source the products to be able to accommodate our customers.

"We've got a great starting point, and we'll be working on building our range from there.”

Mrs Favero said the deli had taken a bit of work to get to this point.

"It's taken us a while because we didn't want to do it half-hearted,” she said.

"We want to do it right, so we've tried to source as many local products as possible.

"The cafe has been busy and we've got the staff together to be able to balance both now.

"We've had a lot of interest too, I think people are really looking forward to it.”

The deli opening today coincides with the Favero's fifth anniversary in charge of the Belle Vue Cafe.

Mrs Favero said the idea first began to take seed when they took over the lease of the vacant shop next door.

"Building owner Jim Samios gave us permission to do some work and we extended the cafe into the shop next door,” she said.

"But we knew wouldn't need all of the space and we got thinking.

"Mark and I love all of those sorts of foods and goodies, and it made sense to work in conjunction with the cafe.

"The cafe is for eating in and the deli for taking home.

"And people will be able to see how we use the deli products in the cafe and try it at home for themselves.”

The new deli will stocks items such as salamis, sausages, cured meats, prosciutto, olives, hard and soft cheeses, pastas, sauces, flavoured oils, tapenades, novelties, home-wares and more.

"At the moment we've got products in from local producers Lirah Vinegars, Jamworks and Boss Meats,” Mrs Favero said.

"We're lucky having having such a strong Italian influence just down the road at Stanthorpe and we're thrilled to stock the great foods being produced there.

"Mark and his chefs have also whipped up a heap of precooked meals, bolognaise, carbonara, soups etc, for people to take home and heat up.”

Pickle and Must Delicatessen will be open for business Monday to Friday from 8.30am to 4.30pm.

They will also trial opening on Saturdays from 8.30am to 12.30pm.

Mr Favero said he was looking to Warwick dropping by and trying something a little different.

