Brave women fight back against attempted carjackings

TWO women have taken the fight to the criminals trawling our streets after they were attacked in two alleged attempted carjackings.

Townsville woman Quona Ross Atkinson and Mackay woman Tina Holliday-Smith refused to back down when ambushed.

The pair, who recounted the terrifying ordeal to the Townsville Bulletin, were attacked within minutes of each other in North Ward on Sunday.

Ms Ross Atkinson had just grabbed a coffee and shopping at Whites Grocer on Landsborough St when two youths approached her.

Quona Ross Atinkson was attacked in Landsborough Street in North Ward. Picture: Evan Morgan

She locked her car doors and started to yell and scream.

"I kept shouting 'call the police, call the police'," she said. But Ms Ross Atkinson did not let up, even when they demanded her keys, she kept yelling until the alleged offenders had no choice but to back off.

"My gut reaction was to make as much noise as possible and fight, not flight," she said.

"I regularly put myself in somewhat fearful situations with the sport (surf skiing) I do … my gut reaction was to tackle it head on."

Just around the corner, Ms Holliday-Smith is believed to have been the victim of the same group. Three of the alleged offenders attacked her on Cook Street while another waited in the allegedly stolen car.

"As the adrenaline hit me … I said 'no' and screamed so loud I had no idea my voice could go to that level," Ms Holliday-Smith said.

They kept intimidating her and tried to grab a bag, but she was having none of it.

"After I snatched the bag back, the biggest guy took a punch to my face which was terrifying to watch. He took a 'boxing style' stance and punched me in the chin."

The 31-year-old managed to get in the car and lock the doors, but the alleged offenders got away with her friend's keys.

Police searched for multiple vehicles following an attempted carjacking in North Ward at the weekend. PICTURE: SUPPLIED.

"I keep replaying it in my head in slow motion. I don't know how different the outcome would have been if I didn't locked the doors in time," Ms Holliday-Smith said.

"The thing is, these could have been young idiots after a joy ride with no intent to harm.

"But as a victim you don't know that, all you can think about is the worst case scenario, it all happened so fast and they might have hurt me or had a weapon."

The alleged offenders took the keys she was holding, which were to her friend's house, and he was forced to change his locks leaving him more than $400 out of pocket.

"It will probably hit me again later and I may not be able to hang around an open car in the streets for a while," Ms Holliday-Smith said.

Two people, linked to the alleged attempted car jacking, have been charged with other offences. A boy, 17, has been charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle and a man has been charged with possession of tainted property.

No one has been charged in relation to the attempted carjackings.

