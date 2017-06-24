Break and enter spree in Goondiwindi

INVESTIGATION: Three businesses in Goondiwindi were broken into overnight.

THREE businesses and one home were allegedly affected by a series of break and enters in Goondiwindi overnight.

Police allege a tobacco store, sport store and iOS Apple retailer were all targeted, while an attempt was made to break into another sport store.

The house was broken into at about 1am this morning and the other incidents are estimated to have occurred at about 4am-5am according to Goondiwindi police.

Investigations are continuing.

Police encourage anyone with information to come forward.

Contact can be made anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 1800333000.