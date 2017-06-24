20°
News

Break and enter spree in Goondiwindi

Elyse Wurm | 24th Jun 2017 5:16 PM
INVESTIGATION: Three businesses in Goondiwindi were broken into overnight.
INVESTIGATION: Three businesses in Goondiwindi were broken into overnight. Trevor Veale

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THREE businesses and one home were allegedly affected by a series of break and enters in Goondiwindi overnight.

Police allege a tobacco store, sport store and iOS Apple retailer were all targeted, while an attempt was made to break into another sport store.

The house was broken into at about 1am this morning and the other incidents are estimated to have occurred at about 4am-5am according to Goondiwindi police.

Investigations are continuing.

Police encourage anyone with information to come forward.

Contact can be made anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 1800333000.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  break and enter goondiwindi crime goondiwindi police

8 things you didn't know you could do at North Straddie

NORTH Stradbroke Island is the perfect getaway whether you plan to stay for a day, a week or even a month.

A whisky-lover's blueprint to Brisbane's best bars

Check out The Gresham for some old-school fine drops.

SCOTCH, Whiskey and Whisky; it all gets a bit confusing.

Your guide to the best Brisbane markets

Enjoy the beautiful offerings of one of Brisbane's many markets.

WHO doesn’t love a good market!?

Ain’t no mountain high enough

No Caption

Brisbane's dishing up the mountain-hiking goods!

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Battling diabetes in pregnancy

Battling diabetes in pregnancy

Gestational diabetes affects between 5-8% of pregnant women but there are a number of ways it can be managed to keep both mother and baby safe

10 tax tips to try before June 30

End of Financial Year.

Potential ways to beef up this year's tax refund

Clippers a cut above the rest

GREAT ATMOSPHERE: Stick around after dinner for a drink at the Clippers Bar or lounge.

Manager reflects on nine months at Clippers Bar and Grill

Warmer days and cooler nights predicted for Warwick

SUNSHINE: Courtney Sutton perfectly captured the sun shining through the trees.

Temperatures will be above average this weekend

Local Partners

Morning fun for Warwick East State School

Warwick East State School rewards youngsters with activities for annual day.

Bridal honours for local planner

Peta Murphy with the recent accolades earned by Weddings and Events Warwick at the 19th Queensland ABIA awards.

Local wedding planners given accolades at industry awards.

Bundy mum blogging to get families offline

FAMILY FUN: Deonie Crowther is holding family craft sessions at the Windmill Cafe in Bargara.

Crafty projects a hit with parents and children

Cowboys promote star colt to A grade

ATTACK: Craig Donn in action for the Warwick Cowboys this season.

Some changes but Cowboys coach confident

Sprints this weekend and then the historics at Morgan Park

JUNIOR: Maddison Crowe is one of the juniors to race in sprints this year.

More than 260 drivers lining up on next two weekends

Bonus Bill Busters Bingo card with today's paper!

IF YOU’RE wondering what those random cries of ‘bingo!’ have been around the city of late, then brace yourself – you too could be a winner!

Digging down to find Clare

Australian actress and singer Clare Bowen, who got her big break on the US TV series Nashville, is touring Australia with her solo album.

After five years on Nashville it’s time to tell her own stories.

TV REVIEW: Offspring season 7 is... fine

Alexander England and Asher Keddie in a scene from season seven of Offspring.

New Offspring won’t be remembered as the best season.

What's on at the cinemas over the school holidays

Tom Holland in a scene from the movie Spider-man: Homecoming.

Escape from reality over the holidays with a trip to the movies.

Rapper accidentally drops Banksy's real name in interview

Banksy’s ‘The girl with a balloon.’

Rapper Goldie may have just outed Banksy's real identity

Mariah Carey slammed for on-set antics

Mariah Carey’s cameo in the movie The House was reportedly scrapped.

Actor spills the beans on Mariah’s “borderline abusive” behaviour.

Celebrity chef Darren Simpson dead after long illness

Celebrity chef Darren Simpson has died.

Celebrity chef died after battle with an alcohol-related illness

Potential to Expand

Warwick 4370

House 2 1 1 Open to OFFERS !!

OWNER WANTS SOLD! Was $227,000 now Open to OFFERS Freshly painted inside and out, new carpet and vinyl and new fencing around air conditioned sturdy 2 bedroom...

Lifestyle Minutes From Town Centre

184 Warner Street, Rosenthal Heights 4370

Rural 4 1 3 $985,000

Located just 7.5 kilometres from Warwick's CBD this property presents an excellent lifestyle block with the potential of future development. The large home...

58 Acre Rural Lifestyle Property set in the Picturesque Swanfels Valley

70 Bradford Lane, Yangan 4371

Rural 4 1 4 $575,000 Neg

Position is everything when buying a property well this one would have to be one of the best on the market. Set on 58 acres 20 mins drive East of Warwick and close...

Land, Walk To Town Centre

27 Myall Avenue, Warwick 4370

Residential Land 0 0 $90,000

Building block conveniently located just 2 blocks from Warwick's CBD. Town water available, power, phone and sewer run past. Bitumen road frontage to the 457sqm...

Surprise Yourself! Take a Look!

6 Horsman Road, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 3 $279,000

There is a lot more to this property than meets the eye your inspection is a must. This private and well presented 3 bedroom all with built-ins brick home set...

Large Home - Large Shed

71 Canning Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 4 $279,000

4 Bedrooms, bay window in main * office / store room *sunroom *large entry hall *separate lounge, woodheater * separate dining * renovated kitchen granite benches...

Priced to Sell -Offers Welcome

8A William Street, Warwick 4370

House 5 2 2 $422,500

REDUCED - 5 Bedrooms *ensuite and office / parents retreat off main with verandah access * large modern kitchen * spacious open living, lounge, dining with bar...

Timber Cottage Set on 2 Acres 5.5Km from CBD

27 Smelter Road, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 3 1 2 $229,000

This classic timber cottage situated on 8094m2 (2 acres) only 5.5km from Warwick is in need of some renovating with 3 bedrooms, kitchen dining combined with gas...

Views - Large Block -Close to School and Shop

52 King Street, Yangan 4371

House 3 1 1 $299,000

Well kept 3 bedroom home with large entertainment room and open plan kitchen, dining and lounge rooms. Air-con in lounge and reverse cycle in main bedroom. Gas...

Elevated with Outlook

6 Walker Street, Warwick 4370

Residential Land On the elevated end of Walker Street, off Palmerin Street near the ... $99,000

On the elevated end of Walker Street, off Palmerin Street near the showgrounds, is this 1062 m cleared block. Ready to build your home has town water connected...

Millionaire Nathan Birch to offload $55M in property

Nathan Birch wants to focus more on developing properties.

Sydney property investor has announced he is selling up

Fame factor boosts property prices in Byron

The stunning Clarke's Beach in Byron Bay.

House prices surge by an incredible 39.5% in star-studded area

Grass is greener for Warwick real estate

Warwick's rural charm and affordable property prices are enticing buyers from Brisbane.

Quality houses for half the price of Brisbane attracting interest

Builders relish Coast's growing construction rates

The Coast's average house price has risen from by more than $10,000 in the past three years to $507,100.

House numbers and values are rising on the Coast

Open for inspection: Coast homes go on show

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!