Break out the brollies, big rain predicted to hit Warwick

UP TO 50MM: Some lucky residents may see significant falls.

UP TO 50MM: Some lucky residents may see significant falls.

SIGNIFICANT rain is predicted to fall across the Southern Downs this weekend, according to a forecast by the Bureau of Meteorology.

A trough is moving east from Birdsville, bringing showers, storms, and slightly warmer minimums.

Meteorologist Lauren Pattie said the new system is expected to impact Warwick from Saturday afternoon, though residents could expect cloudy skies and small patchy falls every day in the lead up.

Late Sunday is when the trough is predicted to hit hard, bringing up to 40mm of rain across the region.

“There won’t be anything too exciting happening on Saturday, but on Sunday the storms might roll in the afternoon and increase into the evening,” Ms Pattie said.

“A lot of people will see as little as 5mm on Sunday, but most people could see up to 20mm.

“Some very lucky people could get up to 40mm if they’re under a storm.”

Monday looks to offer additional rainfall, with the possibility of slightly higher totals.

“It could get up to the 50mm mark on Monday, but that will be isolated,” Ms Pattie said.

The excitement will end on Tuesday when the system clears out to the coast and the Southern Downs returns to cooler temperatures, with some frost expected.

According to Weatherzone, the next rain event isn’t likely until somewhere around July 20, when another cold front moves into eastern Australia.