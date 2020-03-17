Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Dreamworld CEO
Dreamworld CEO
Business

Ardent share trading halted

by Alister Thomson
17th Mar 2020 12:14 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DREAMWORLD owner Ardent Leisure has announced a share trading halt pending an announcement.

The news follows Ardent losing more than half its value on Monday during the sharemarket's worst loss in history.

Shares fell 52 per cent by close of trade to 17.5¢ yesterday, wiping $91.14 million off Ardent's market capitalisation.

Shares were up to 22.5 cents in early trade before the announcement.

Ardent last week withdrew market guidance for its Main Event business, which runs entertainment centres in the US, because of coronavirus.

It said it expects the impact of coronavirus to continue for longer than first thought and that it was "adjusting operating costs, deferring non-essential capital investment, and ­reviewing other non-critical business activities and ­discretionary expenses".

More Stories

Show More
ardent leisure business dreamworld trading halt

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gold glory at Masters Track Nationals

        premium_icon Gold glory at Masters Track Nationals

        Sport LIMITED training didn’t stop this Warwick rider from acing National carnival amid growing virus fears.

        Warwick police ‘continue as normal’ amid Covid-19 panic

        premium_icon Warwick police ‘continue as normal’ amid Covid-19 panic

        News “Whether the virus there or not, we’re still doing our jobs”: Warwick police...

        ‘World of pain’: Tourism at a loss as Covid-19 hits industry

        premium_icon ‘World of pain’: Tourism at a loss as Covid-19 hits industry

        News NO bookings and grave concerns as Southern Downs tourism grapples to survive the...

        CORONAVIRUS BAN: What Southern Downs events are cancelled

        premium_icon CORONAVIRUS BAN: What Southern Downs events are cancelled

        News UPDATED: More events cancelled as non-essential gatherings of more than 500 people...