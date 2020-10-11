Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Locals sighted a chopper sweeping Double Island Point last night and again this morning. FILE PHOTO Picture: Peter Ristevski
Locals sighted a chopper sweeping Double Island Point last night and again this morning. FILE PHOTO Picture: Peter Ristevski
News

BREAKING: Body found at Double Island Point

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
11th Oct 2020 11:45 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

POLICE have confirmed a man has been found dead at Double Island Point this morning.

A spokesman for the Queensland Police Service said a body was located at the popular tourist spot at about 10am following extensive searches of the water that began last night.

The spokesman said a helicopter had been tasked to the area at about 10pm last night in response to concerns for a man in the area, but had found nothing.

The search resumed this morning and a body was found, the spokesman said.

Police are investigating an incident and a report is being prepared for the coroner.

editors picks emergency services gympie news gympie region queensland police service rescue chopper
Gympie Times

Just In

    Five new COVID cases in NSW

    Five new COVID cases in NSW
    • 11th Oct 2020 10:33 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Hire and fire: Aussie workers losing 3500 jobs a day

        Premium Content Hire and fire: Aussie workers losing 3500 jobs a day

        News As more full-time positions disappear and Jobseeker payments continue, there are now about 12 people wanting work for every one job advertised.

        $5.8 MILLION: Significant upgrades promised for Warwick school

        Premium Content $5.8 MILLION: Significant upgrades promised for Warwick...

        Education New Warwick education promise part of plan to secure 3,100 tradie jobs across...

        MEGA GALLERY: 50+ photos that captured the 2020 Warwick Cup

        Premium Content MEGA GALLERY: 50+ photos that captured the 2020 Warwick Cup

        Whats On FROM the most fashionable to the biggest partygoers, here are the photos you can’t...

        CROWNED: 2020 Warwick Cup winner gallops into history

        Premium Content CROWNED: 2020 Warwick Cup winner gallops into history

        Horses Winning four cups in 12 months, everyone’s eyes were on this winning horse.