Police appear to be looking through bush land on the eastern side of the Bruce Highway. Jordan Gilliland
Breaking

BREAKING: Body found near Big Mango

Anna Wall
Laura Thomas
Jordan Gilliland
by , , and Anna Wall
15th May 2020 9:50 AM | Updated: 10:02 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 10.30: Police have established a crime scene on the Bruce Hwy approximately one kilometre north of the Big Mango.

Three police vehicles are on scene and officers appear to be looking through bushland on the eastern side of the highway.

No other emergency services are on scene.

INITIAL: A body has been found on the Bruce Highway about 6km south of Bowen.

Police have established a crime scene and said the details are limited at this stage. 

"Police have been called to a location south of Bowen where a body has been located," Inspector Ian Haughton said.

"As a result of that, investigations have commenced with investigators and our forensic scientific officers."

More to come. 

Whitsunday Times

