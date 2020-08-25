Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The scene where a body was found on Tuesday afternoon.
The scene where a body was found on Tuesday afternoon. Christian Berechree
News

BREAKING: Body found in Fraser Coast lagoon

Jessica Grewal
25th Aug 2020 3:47 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A BODY has been retrieved from a lagoon at Clearwater Crescent, Toogoom.

Investigations into the circumstances have begun and police are guarding the scene.

A spokesman for Queensland Fire and Rescue Service confirmed crews had helped police bring the deceased person to shore on Tuesday afternoon.

The Chronicle understands a member of the public called 000 about 2.10pm. 

A Queensland Police spokeswoman confirmed the body of a male had been found at the location and said it was too early to determine any further details. 

More to come.

If you need to speak to someone, call Lifeline 24 hours on 13 11 14.

More Stories

editors picks fraser coast
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        SES searches for Warwick’s next community heroes

        Premium Content SES searches for Warwick’s next community heroes

        News With storm and bushfire seasons on the way, this could be your chance to step up and join the team.

        BRRR: Rose City’s icy August blast

        Premium Content BRRR: Rose City’s icy August blast

        News Temperatures plummeted in Warwick, bringing heavy frost.

        OFFER EXTENDED: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content OFFER EXTENDED: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites

        Detention centre virus cluster may have links to Logan cases

        Premium Content Detention centre virus cluster may have links to Logan cases

        News Qld coronavirus: Latest update on state’s COVID-19 status