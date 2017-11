The incident occurred just south of Warwick at Morgan Park.

The incident occurred just south of Warwick at Morgan Park. Paul Donaldson

A CAR has collided into a tree on Dead Horse Ln in Morgan Park earlier today.

Travelling on the dirt road, the male driver became detached before making impact with the tree.

Police and ambulance officials, as well as firefighters were on the scene

The male occupant of the car has been transported to Warwick hospital in a stable condition with non life-threatening chest and head injuries.

More information to follow as it comes to hand.