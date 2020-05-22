Menu
SERIOUS CRASH: Emergency crews were called to the scene of the crash about 5.50pm.
SERIOUS CRASH: Emergency crews were called to the scene of the crash about 5.50pm.
News

Three killed in horror crash near Chinchilla

Peta McEachern
by
21st May 2020 6:04 PM | Updated: 22nd May 2020 4:45 AM
AFTER colliding with a tree, a car burst into flames near Chinchilla on Thursday night leaving three dead. 

At about 5.50pm a Commodore sedan with five passengers travelling on Chinchilla Tara Road, Crossroads (eight kilometres south of Chinchilla) collided with a tree and caught on fire.

Two men from Tara, aged 35 and 36-years-old and a 40-year-old man from Dalby died at the scene.

The 42-year-old female driver sustained serious injuries and was taken to Chinchilla Hospital.

The remaining passenger, a 49-year-old man from Tara sustained minor injuries and was also taken to Chinchilla Hospital.

The road was completedly closed last night.

Emergency services were at at the scene with investigations by the Forensic Crash Unit continuing.

UPDATE 9PM:

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman tweeted that four people were involved in a horrific crash  tonight in Chinchilla.

"A total of 4 patients involved in this single vehicle rollover, 2 critical patients, 1 patient with serious injuries taken to Chinchilla Health Service in a stable condition, 1 patient with minor injuries taken to Chinchilla Health Service stable condition," the tweet read. 

EARLIER 6.30PM:

Emergency crews are responding to a serious car crash near Chinchilla where a car is reported to have been engulfed in flames. 

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said a serious traffic crash occured near Chinchilla along Chinchilla-Tara Rd. 

The spokesman said the crash occured about 5.50pm and initial reports indicated the car was on fire.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said two fire crews are currently on scene alongside paramedics and police.

It is understood three ambulance crews had been dispatched to the scene. 

