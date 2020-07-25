Menu
ON SCENE: Warwick firefighters help to right the car and ensure no fire spread to the surrounding grass.
BREAKING: Car on fire at Morgan Park

Bianca Hrovat
25th Jul 2020 12:58 PM
A UTE has rolled over and caught fire on the notoriously bumpy Dead Horse Lane, an unsealed road in Morgan Park.

Warwick fire station officer Dennis Burton said the Ford ute was on it side when their crew arrived just after 12pm this afternoon, causing fuel to leak.

“There was extensive fire damage to the front part of the vehicle,” Mr Burton said.

“But it self-extinguished before our arrival.”

The occupants of the car, one female and one male, safely exited the vehicle without injury.

”We take all vehicle fires very seriously, especially at this time of the year,” Mr Burton said.

“On country roads like this there’s a lot of dry grass around and that could easily catch fire.”

Warwick police remain on scene.

Fire station officer Dennis Burton said there was extensive damage to the interior bonnet of the Ford ute.
