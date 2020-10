BREAKING: Emergency services rush to single vehicle rollover outside Warwick.

BREAKING: Emergency services rush to single vehicle rollover outside Warwick.

EMERGENCY service crews are on route to a single vehicle rollover this morning, outside Warwick.

Crews were called to the incident near South Branch Creek, in North Branch at 8.59am.

According to a QAS spokesperson one crew has been sent to the rollover, as well crews from QFES and QPS.

More information to come.