BREAKING: A Chinchilla woman in her 20s is facing multiple drug charges after her home was raided today, August 19. Pic: Supplied
News

Chinchilla house raided during drug investigation

Peta McEachern
19th Aug 2020 4:23 PM | Updated: 20th Aug 2020 6:07 AM
CHINCHILLA police executed a search warrant at an address today and charged a woman in her 20s with a string of drug-related offences.

A Chinchilla police spokesman said police entered her address and located the occupier.

"A female person in her 20s has been charged with possess dangerous drugs, and (charges relating to) utensils and paraphernalia," he said.

The Chinchilla News understand multiple drug raids were carried out in the Chinchilla district today.

