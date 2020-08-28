Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

North Coast cop arrested over child abuse material

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarrett@news.com.au
27th Aug 2020 5:09 PM | Updated: 28th Aug 2020 4:40 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A police officer has been charged with possession of child abuse material.

Following an investigation by the Professional Standards Command, detectives executed two search warrants in the Coffs Harbour region today and seized a mobile phone, smart watch and other electronic and storage devices.

The devices will undergo forensic examination.

The 42-year-old constable, attached to a command in the Northern region, was taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station where he was charged with two counts of possess child abuse material.

He was granted conditional bail and is due to appear in Coffs Harbour Local Court on Monday 28 September 2020.

The officer has been suspended.

Community Newsletter SignUp
crimes
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        KNIFE CRIME: Six attacks that rocked Warwick

        Premium Content KNIFE CRIME: Six attacks that rocked Warwick

        News The horrific cases reveal a sad trend for our region.

        Three people charged after Stanthorpe school lockdown

        Premium Content Three people charged after Stanthorpe school lockdown

        News Two men have been charged with assaulting school staff.

        Councillors lock horns over Cherrabah controversy

        Premium Content Councillors lock horns over Cherrabah controversy

        Council News The fierce debate divided Southern Downs councillors, with the mayor threatening to...

        Granite Belt producers hit back at wine dumping claims

        Premium Content Granite Belt producers hit back at wine dumping claims

        News The investigations by Chinese officials rocked winemakers, who are adamant they...