BREAKING: Council CEO to leave role

SHOCK ANNOUNCEMENT: CEO David Keenan will retire from his role after five years.

THE Southern Downs Regional Council has announced this afternoon that David Keenan will walk away from his role as council CEO.

In a media statement, Mr Keenan offered his thanks to the mayors and councillors he worked with over the years.

“I would like to thank the staff of the organisation for the very good work that they do every day of the week, as well as their resilience in dealing with natural disasters. I would also like to offer my thanks to the three Mayors and sets of Councillors that I have worked with over the past five years. Finally, I would like to thank the various sporting groups that made me and my family welcome. I wish the new Mayor and Council well for the next term,” he said.

Southern Downs Mayor Vic Pennisi also congratulated Mr Keenan on the valuable contribution he had made to the Southern Downs region.

“On behalf of the Council and our community, I would like to thank Mr Keenan for his commitment over the last five years,” Mayor Pennisi said.

The news comes after the Southern Downs Regional Council held an urgent confidential meeting this morning.

In the meeting’s proposed agenda, SDRC revealed little detail except the advisement that the meeting would be closed to the public in consideration of “confidential business items” concerning council employees.

The closed-off meeting was the second held by the recently elected council, many of whom prioritised transparency and openness in their election campaigns.

Mr Keenan became the region’s CEO in 2015, almost two years after he was controversially dismissed from the same role on the Tweed Shire Council just ten months into his contract.

In his time as chief executive, Mr Keenan has worked closely with former mayors to slash council debt and regain financial stability, with the SDRC reporting a budget surplus in the millions and low rate increases since 2016.

However, there is also a history of conflict between the CEO and other members of the community, including council representatives.

In February of this year, a 61-year-old Warwick man was arrested after allegedly assaulting Mr Keenan at the SDRC administration building.

In 2018, when Mr Keenan’s contract was due for renewal, Cr Pennisi was the only council representative to vote against the motion.