BREAKING: Council to take GrainX to court

Depending on the seasonal conditions, GrainX can operate from November through to July.

SOUTHERN Downs Regional Council has engaged legal counsel and initiated legal proceedings against GrainX Australia.

A media release reported the proceeds were to deal with outstanding matters in relation to the operation of the facility, particularly with regard to noise and dust.

The council has been caught in the middle of an ongoing dispute between ratepayers and one of the region's largest agricultural operators.

SDRC CEO David Keenan said the council had received 66 complaints about operations at GrainX from Allora residents between October 24 and January 14, primarily relating to dust and noise at the facility.

