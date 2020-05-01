Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Registered Nurse Fiona McDonald stands for a portrait at a drive through COVID-19 testing facility. Photo by RohanThomson/Getty Images.
Registered Nurse Fiona McDonald stands for a portrait at a drive through COVID-19 testing facility. Photo by RohanThomson/Getty Images.
News

BREAKING: CQ is now officially coronavirus free

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
1st May 2020 1:39 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CENTRAL Queensland is officially coronavirus free after the last active case was declared recovered today.

It has also been a good day for Queensland, with the state recording its second consecutive day of no confirmed COVID-19 cases.

All of CQ's eight cases have now recovered and with restrictions starting to gradually ease from 11.59pm tonight, CQ Health Chief Executive Steve Williamson urged the community to keep up the great work in limiting the spread.

"Our great healthcare teams have been working hard in the community with our partners for months now to prepare for any surge in demand that comes our way, and thankfully Central Queenslanders have been playing their part and following advice," he said.

"We're all well aware of the need to stay home unless necessary, and to maintain our social distance and keep up our hand hygiene.

"This remains the case, and as restrictions ease slightly for this weekend we urge our community to keep following the advice that has kept us all safe so far."

Expanded testing criteria means CQ Health will add fever clinics in Rockhampton and Yeppoon from Tuesday to the one that has been operating in Gladstone.

Details on how to phone ahead and make an appointment are available on CQ Health's website www.health.qld.gov.au/cq or facebook page.

Other respiratory clinics are available through GP practices at Emerald Medical Clinic and Gracemere Family Practice.

More than 40 Local Government Areas across Queensland have remained totally untouched by coronavirus.

Among them Mount Isa, Longreach and Murweh Shire - which includes Charleville.

Aboriginal communities of Yarrabah, Aurukun and Doomadgee stand as safe havens, recording no cases of the virus.

Longreach, Central Highlands and Balonne are also COVID-19 free.

central queensland hospital and health service coronavirus coronavirusrockhampton
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CAUGHT OUT: Police warn against brazen border crossings

        premium_icon CAUGHT OUT: Police warn against brazen border crossings

        News No permit, no pass – Southern Downs police say relaxed restrictions won’t reach borders.

        THE NEW HEROES: School’s tribute to frontline inspirations

        premium_icon THE NEW HEROES: School’s tribute to frontline inspirations

        News Teachers pay their thanks to parents and community members going above and beyond.

        Heroes of the pandemic: On the frontline of health

        premium_icon Heroes of the pandemic: On the frontline of health

        News We’re speaking with essential workers to hear how their jobs have changed and how...

        Train and car collide in crash on the Southern Downs

        premium_icon Train and car collide in crash on the Southern Downs

        Breaking Driver and passenger, both in their 60s, transported to Warwick Hospital.