BREAKING: CQ miner free of COVID-19 after wrong result

Leighton Smith
, Leighton.Smith@capnews.com.au
17th Apr 2020 2:47 PM
THE people of Central Queensland can breath a huge sigh of relief after it was revealed that the test result was wrong for the Blackwater miner who was diagnosed with COVID-19.

Jubilant Keppel MP Brittany Lauga broke the good news to The Morning Bulletin that there had been a “false positive” with the pathology results.

She said the news was confirmed to her by the Central Queensland Health Service Chief Executive Steve Williamson.

“This means there has been no detected community transmission in Central Queensland,” Mr Williamson said.

“This error occurred outside of Central Queensland and I have requested assurances regarding governance processes.

“Central Queensland has had 8 COVID-19 positives with six recovered and two active – both in a stable condition in home isolation under the care of our virtual ward.”

After it was revealed on April 11 that the Rockhampton-based BHP Mitsubishi Alliance coal miner had tested positive to coronavirus, contact tracers went into overdrive trying to find out whether he caught the infection from a known carrier, someone from overseas or if it was being spread through community transmission.

The big fear, that he caught it through community transmission through an unknown spreader, can thankfully be put to rest.

More to follow.

brittany lauga coronavirus coronavirusrockhampton tmbhealth tmbpolitics
