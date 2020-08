BREAKING: Warwick police units have been called to the scene of the two vehicle crash. Picture: contributed

There has been a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Bracker Rd and the New England Highway this afternoon.

Initial reports indicate at least one truck was involved in the accident, which occurred at about 12.20pm.

A QPS spokesman said the accident could cause delays around the intersection, and Warwick police units were now controlling traffic through the area.

A QAS spokesman said paramedics had not been called to the scene at this stage.