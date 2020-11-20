Woman, 84, dies after sedan collides with bus

QAS called to Moore Park Beach for a bus and vehicle crash.

An 84-year-old woman has died after her car collided with a bus at Welcome Creek, near Bundaberg, on Thursday afternoon.

Just before 5pm, the woman was driving her Hyundai sedan eastbound along Moore Park Road.

Early investigations suggest the Hyundai sedan lost control through a series of bends and collided with an oncoming bus.

The 84-year-old Moore Park Beach woman died at the scene while the driver of the bus, a 68-year-old Burnett Heads man and the sole occupant of the bus, was not physically injured.

Officers from the Forensic Crash Unit are continuing investigations and are appealing for any witnesses to contact police.

UPDATE 6.30pm: Police have closed Moore Park Rd near Murdochs Rd and are diverting traffic to Booyan Rd from Moore Park Rd south of the crash site.

UPDATE 6.10pm: A Queensland Police Service spokesman said Lindemans Rd would be closed in both directions after a traffic crash in Moore Park Beach.

According to initial information from Queensland Ambulance Service a bus and vehicle crashed on Moore Park Beach and Booyan Rd at 4.32pm. A QAS spokeswoman said one patient was taken to the Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition; while another patient was assessed for critical injuries.

