Multiple crews are on the scene in Allora. Bev Lacey

FIRECREWS are on the scene of a blaze on a private property in Allora this evening.

Reports coming through indicate that the fire has flared up from one burning earlier this morning.

Two crews from Nobby, one from Cambooya, one from Allora and two urban brigades from Clifton are working on fire breaks, and attempting to put out the blaze burning close to Shannon Rd.

They are also trying to put out burning logs at the scene.