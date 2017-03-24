Breaking down bloke myths at Scots PGC College

Man Up workshop hosts Tom Bell (left) and Tom Harkin (right) with Scots PGC College students Timothy Lang, Samuel Proudlove and Bradley Cook after their session.

FOR years, Aussie blokes have been told to "man up” and that "boys don't cry”.

Yesterday at Scots PGC College, students had that stereotype broken down by Man Up workshop hosts Tom Harkin and Tom Bell.

The workshops are an extension of the popular ABC documentaries Man Up, which aired in 2016. Workshop host Mr Harkin explained the idea was to show "manning up” is not always healthy way of dealing with problems.

"Todays's sessions are about deconstructing the stereotype of the typical Aussie bloke,” Mr Harkin said.

"Essentially, we're trying to show these young men the stereotype of the man that sucks it up and gets on with life is good in certain contexts, but if that's the only tool for dealing with issues, then it can be dangerous.”

Mr Harkin said the stats spoke for themselves.

"One in eight men will suffer depression at some point and one in five will experience anxiety,” he said.

"And most disturbingly, suicide is still the biggest cause of death for Aussie men aged between 15 and 40.

"And afterwards you always hear people say "nobody knew”, so we want to try to give these boys the ability to talk about what's going on for them, to be able to ask for help when they need it.”

Mr Harkin said they get the boys to really open up in the sessions.

"Often in these workshops, boys will hear their mates talk more honestly than they've ever heard before.

"The reality is that it's normalised for men and boys to banter, but it's not yet normal to have a real conversation about the challenges they face and how to tackle them.

"That's what these workshops are all about.”

Student Bradley Cook said the workshops were eye-opening.

"Just knowing what someone of our friends are going through and that it's ok to talk,” he said.

"It was pretty emotional.”

Timothy Lang said the sessions were light-hearted at the start.

"Then they took a real turn and got quite emotional,” he said.

"There was a definite shock factor.

"We finally saw a side of people we didn't know existed.

"It was influential in that now we know people better than we did before and understand more of what they're going through.”

Mr Harkin said during the sessions they challenged a couple of the boys to wear red nail polish for two weeks.

"They'll discover how strong the bloke stereotype really is,” he said.

"We're pushing them to challenge it and giving them the opportunity to see that it won't rob them of their masculinity.”