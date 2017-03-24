27°
News

Breaking down bloke myths at Scots PGC College

24th Mar 2017 8:09 AM
Man Up workshop hosts Tom Bell (left) and Tom Harkin (right) with Scots PGC College students Timothy Lang, Samuel Proudlove and Bradley Cook after their session.
Man Up workshop hosts Tom Bell (left) and Tom Harkin (right) with Scots PGC College students Timothy Lang, Samuel Proudlove and Bradley Cook after their session. Jonno Colfs

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

FOR years, Aussie blokes have been told to "man up” and that "boys don't cry”.

Yesterday at Scots PGC College, students had that stereotype broken down by Man Up workshop hosts Tom Harkin and Tom Bell.

The workshops are an extension of the popular ABC documentaries Man Up, which aired in 2016. Workshop host Mr Harkin explained the idea was to show "manning up” is not always healthy way of dealing with problems.

"Todays's sessions are about deconstructing the stereotype of the typical Aussie bloke,” Mr Harkin said.

"Essentially, we're trying to show these young men the stereotype of the man that sucks it up and gets on with life is good in certain contexts, but if that's the only tool for dealing with issues, then it can be dangerous.”

Mr Harkin said the stats spoke for themselves.

"One in eight men will suffer depression at some point and one in five will experience anxiety,” he said.

"And most disturbingly, suicide is still the biggest cause of death for Aussie men aged between 15 and 40.

"And afterwards you always hear people say "nobody knew”, so we want to try to give these boys the ability to talk about what's going on for them, to be able to ask for help when they need it.”

Mr Harkin said they get the boys to really open up in the sessions.

"Often in these workshops, boys will hear their mates talk more honestly than they've ever heard before.

"The reality is that it's normalised for men and boys to banter, but it's not yet normal to have a real conversation about the challenges they face and how to tackle them.

"That's what these workshops are all about.”

Student Bradley Cook said the workshops were eye-opening.

"Just knowing what someone of our friends are going through and that it's ok to talk,” he said.

"It was pretty emotional.”

Timothy Lang said the sessions were light-hearted at the start.

"Then they took a real turn and got quite emotional,” he said.

"There was a definite shock factor.

"We finally saw a side of people we didn't know existed.

"It was influential in that now we know people better than we did before and understand more of what they're going through.”

Mr Harkin said during the sessions they challenged a couple of the boys to wear red nail polish for two weeks.

"They'll discover how strong the bloke stereotype really is,” he said.

"We're pushing them to challenge it and giving them the opportunity to see that it won't rob them of their masculinity.”

Warwick Daily News
When it rains, it spores: How big are your mushrooms?

When it rains, it spores: How big are your mushrooms?

WHEN it rains it spores and local lawns are sprouting mushrooms of all shapes, colours and sizes.

Terror training in Warwick

COUNTER-TERROR TEST: Warwick Police Senior Constable Farron Golding and Officer in charge Jamie Deacon at police training.

Warwick cops played out terrorism chaos

Getting older and fatter and completely over it

TELLING IT LIKE IT IS: After 32 shows around the country, Mandy Nolan and Ellen Briggs bring their smash-hit comedy show Women Like Us head to the Warwick RSL.

Don't miss the Women Like Us show at Kings Theatre tomorrow night

Breaking down bloke myths at Scots PGC College

Man Up workshop hosts Tom Bell (left) and Tom Harkin (right) with Scots PGC College students Timothy Lang, Samuel Proudlove and Bradley Cook after their session.

For years, Aussie blokes have been told to "man up”

Local Partners

Mind your manners with G-G

Don't be temped to slap Sir Peter Cosgrove on the back, pat him on the shoulder or throw an arm around the former Australian defence chief.

Show to go on rain, hail or shine

WEATHER WATCH: Albert Li, John Wilson and Deborah Curnoch inspect the Warwick showgrounds.

Warwick Show organisers said the event will go ahead despite rain.

Getting older and fatter and completely over it

TELLING IT LIKE IT IS: After 32 shows around the country, Mandy Nolan and Ellen Briggs bring their smash-hit comedy show Women Like Us head to the Warwick RSL.

Don't miss the Women Like Us show at Kings Theatre tomorrow night

CMC Rocks is just the ticket for Eric Paslay

HAPPY TO BE HERE: American country singer Eric Paslay will play CMC Rocks 2017.

Country music singer is touring overseas for the first time.

All day Saturday games for cricket grand finals

Michael Bourke bowls for Maryvale Condamine at Slade Park on Sunday. Coen Slatter (Redbacks) is the batsman at the bowler's end.

Early start for both cricket grand finals

Iggy Azalea’s butt is back

AFTER her X-Factor disaster and chart struggles Iggy Azalea is back with a new single and it is all about the bounce, bounce, bounce

Kate Middleton: Even I struggle with being a mother

The royal has offered a personal glimpse into her life.

Look who's going to host Eurovision

Myf Warhurst and Joel Creasey are SBS's new Eurovision hosts.

SBS reveals its replacements for Sam Pang and Julia Zemiro.

'Get your leg lizard out': Kyle's bizarre tip to Hughesy

Dave Hughes is on at the Byron Bay Community Centre tonight.

Kyle offered Hughesy some advice to pump up the value of his photos.

Wally Lewis may be in trouble after distasteful joke

Erin Molan reacts to Wally Lewis's distasteful joke.

Rugby league legend Wally Lewis may yet find himself in hot water

Travis Collins, Keith Urban win big at CMC Music Awards

Country music singer Travis Collins.

LEE Kernaghan also inducted into CMC Hall of Fame.

Morgan Evans opens up about his CMC love story

Morgan Evans hosts the 2017 CMC Music Awards, being held for the first time on the Gold Coast.

SINGER returns from Nashville to host tonight's CMC Music Awards.

A Rare Gem &quot;Stonewood Crescent&quot;

9 Stonewood Crescent, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 4 $599,000

Perfectly presented, this magnificent family home unfolds over one amazing level. Situated in the prestigious Stonewood Park Estate close to the CBD, schools and...

Investor - Long Term Tenant

31 Lyons Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $169,000

3 Bedrooms ( one built-in )*office * sunroom * separate lounge with woodheater * spacious kitchen meals * large laundry with built in cupboard and storage room *...

Timber Home with Great Shed

1 Evans Crescent, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 3 $189,000

Perfect for first home owner in great neighbourhood this 2 bedroom highset timber home, kitchen, dining lounge comb and bathroom with shower over bath. Situated...

Great Value with Shed

Warwick 4370

House 3 1 2 $185,000

This 3 bedroom timber home situated in a quiet area with large kitchen dining comb, lounge room with wood heater and front verandah. 9mx6m c/bond shed with power...

Bushland Setting In Town

145 East Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 2 $295,000

Large brick home with high ceilings throughout, 4 spacious bedrooms, large lounge / dining area, wood heater, well insulated including insulation in walls, large...

Elevated Views

57 Murray Street, Maryvale 4370

Residential Land MARYVALE Ready to build - Fantastic elevated views of the Great Dividing ... $47,000

MARYVALE Ready to build - Fantastic elevated views of the Great Dividing Range and the township of Maryvale. 40.2 m frontage x 50.3 m depth. Driveway done...

Wow! The View

59 Murray Street, Maryvale 4370

House 3 2 2 Offers over...

Get in early! FIRST HOME BUYERS ... qualifies for $20,000 grant !! Ready to move in. Have first chance to buy this 3 bedroom plus office or nursery chamfer home...

Family Entertainer

4 Ross Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 4 $ 279,000

The most captivating part of this home is the entertainment area. This, in addition to the cubby-house out the back and "vegemite-proof" furnishings, makes this...

Charming Home - Reduced

26 Marshall Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 2 $239,000

Two large bedrooms with builtin robes * open plan living, convenient eat in kitchen, electrical appliances * reverse cycle air conditioner positioned to flow...

Country Living In Town

273 Pratten Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 2 3 $279,000

On 6,213sqm this property provides country living in town. The home features a spacious kitchen opening to a large combined dining and lounge room with wood...

Prominently positioned showroom, workshop on offer

Drive in to a high-profile Kunda Park commercial property

The shape of things to come

Proposed Maroochydore CBD.

Sunshine Coast's image to be transformed by wave of young residents

Two tenancies on two titles

Warana warehouse investment for sale at auction

'Dangerous precedent': Beachfront tree clearing rejected

WHAT A VIEW: A Google Earth aerial view of the strip of houses and sand dunes at Shelly Beach which could be set for changes.

BREAKING: Beachfront residents' bold bid to improve views fails

Couple ditch Springfield for $350 million rural lifestyle

Sales consultant Rachel Hargreaves (left) of Oliver Hume Waterlea at Wallon with new land owner Rebecca Mallett.

“To purchase a block the same size would be double the price here"

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!