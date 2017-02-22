Driver spent '3km in wrong lane' before crash

HIGHSPEED: The charged Kilcoy man was driving the purple car, in the photo . He will appear in Warwick Magistrates Court March 22.

A MAN was allegedly driving for 3km on the wrong side of the road when he crashed into an oncoming car on the Cunningham Hwy.

Emergency crews rushed to the high-speed crash at Tregony Tuesday night, after the two cars collided head on at about 5.45pm.

Warwick police officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Jamie Deacon said information at hand alleged the driver of a purple car headed to Warwick was travelling in the incorrect westbound lane for up to 3km before he hit the oncoming car.

The driver, 40-year-old Kilcoy man, has since been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

By the time fire crews arrived Tuesday evening, both drivers were out of their cars and being treated by paramedics.

At the time of the crash, the Kilcoy man was deemed in a critical condition and treated on the side of the highway.

He was later to was taken to Warwick hospital and his condition has since been downgraded to stable.

A blood sample was taken from the man, however results have not been returned.

The other, eastbound driver, a 45-year-old man from Warwick, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Part of the Cunningham Highway, 3.5km from the Fisher Park Truck Stop, was closed for an hour Tuesday night while emergency crews worked to clear the scene.

The charged Kilcoy man will appear in Warwick Magistrates Court March 22.