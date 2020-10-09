Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
ROADSIDE FIRE: Smoke engulfs the Southern end of the Cunningham Highway where a grass fire is burning.
ROADSIDE FIRE: Smoke engulfs the Southern end of the Cunningham Highway where a grass fire is burning.
Breaking

BREAKING: Fast-moving blaze on Warwick highway

Tessa Flemming
9th Oct 2020 2:47 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

WARWICK emergency services have raced to the scene of a substantial grassfire burning beside the Cunningham Highway this afternoon.

Smoke from the Warwick grass fire can be seen from afar.
Smoke from the Warwick grass fire can be seen from afar.

The grass fire, 400m in length, started burning on the Allan end of the highway at 1.55pm, according to a QFES spokeswoman.

She said the three QFS crew and other RFS crews were working to contain the blaze.

“It is a fast-moving grass fire, moving in an easterly direction,” she said.

“Firefighters are working to protecting nearby structures, but there is no current threat to those.”

Motorists are advised to take an alternative route.

More information to come.

Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bombshell claim: Premier ‘will lose’ if border stays shut

        Premium Content Bombshell claim: Premier ‘will lose’ if border stays shut

        Politics Major airline and tourism executives from across the trans-Tasman have hit out at Queensland’s border closure, declaring it ‘a disaster’ and ‘nothing to do with...

        Industry losing $10 billion a month

        Industry losing $10 billion a month

        Travel Border closures and COVID-19 costing tourism $10b per month

        School evacuated as smoke fills classroom

        Premium Content School evacuated as smoke fills classroom

        News Emergency crews arrived to find Year 3 classroom ‘fully logged with smoke’.

        WEEKEND IN WEATHER: What you can expect for Warwick Cup

        Premium Content WEEKEND IN WEATHER: What you can expect for Warwick Cup

        Weather Punters are betting on clear skies this weekend as Warwick’s premier race event...