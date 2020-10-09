BREAKING: Fast-moving blaze on Warwick highway

ROADSIDE FIRE: Smoke engulfs the Southern end of the Cunningham Highway where a grass fire is burning.

WARWICK emergency services have raced to the scene of a substantial grassfire burning beside the Cunningham Highway this afternoon.

Smoke from the Warwick grass fire can be seen from afar.

The grass fire, 400m in length, started burning on the Allan end of the highway at 1.55pm, according to a QFES spokeswoman.

She said the three QFS crew and other RFS crews were working to contain the blaze.

“It is a fast-moving grass fire, moving in an easterly direction,” she said.

“Firefighters are working to protecting nearby structures, but there is no current threat to those.”

Motorists are advised to take an alternative route.

More information to come.