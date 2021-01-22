BREAKING: Fire breaks out at Endeavour recycling plant

More than 20 tonnes of compressed cardboard has caught fire at the Warwick Endeavour Recycling Plant. Picture: Jessica Paul

More than 20 tonnes of rubbish have gone up in flames at the Warwick Endeavour recycling plant, with several emergency service crews at the scene.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the Activity St rubbish fire broke out at about 12.20pm this afternoon.

"Three crews are at the scene, with the first getting there within about five minutes," the QFES spokeswoman said.

Firefighters needed to wear breathing apparatus while battling through the thick smoke.

Warwick Fire Brigade acting station officer Ian Barnden said between 20 and 30 tonnes of recycled cardboard went up in flames.

"They noticed some smoke coming from under the cardboard bales earlier, and when we got here there was a few bales on fire," Mr Barnden said.

"We've got it contained to an area now, so now we're working on getting a machine into the area to break them up so we can extinguish them.

"They're compressed paper, so they'll just keep burning unless we pull them apart and get the water in there to really penetrate them."

Mr Barnden said it was unclear how the fire started, and the sheer size of the blaze would make it difficult to determine.

Police crews and paramedics also remained on standby at the scene.

