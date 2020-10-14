Firefighters on scene at Warwick vehicle fire

QFES: Firefighters are on scene in Rosenthal Heights. Picture: Rae Wilson

UPDATE 8AM: Firefighters have since left the scene of a vehicle fire, 20kms outside of Warwick.

The fire, on the New England Highway between Ranger and Ford Rds, was self extinguished by the time Warwick firefighters arrived.

According to the QFES spokeswoman, no action was required.

EARLIER: EMERGENCY services are on route to the scene of a vehicle fire, outside of Warwick.

According to a QFES spokeswoman, one crew has arrived to the Rosenthal Heights blaze but more are on their way.

QFES received the call about 7.15am this morning.

More information to come.