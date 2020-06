Paramedics have responded to a serious crash in Stanthorpe.

FOUR people have been taken to hospital after a three-vehicle crash on New England Highway and Mccosker Drive this afternoon.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said crews were called out to the scene at 3.20pm.

“Five people have been assessed by crews – four of which are being transported.”

Police are currently on the scene and are investigating what caused the accident.