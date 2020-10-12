Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Breaking

Fraser Coast woman dead, children hurt in horror crash

Carlie Walker
12th Oct 2020 1:00 AM | Updated: 4:47 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A WOMAN has died and two children have been taken to hospital following a single-vehicle crash in Beelbi Creek on Sunday night.

Investigations indicate about 6pm, a Nissan station wagon travelling along Beelbi Creek Road has left the roadway and crashed into a tree.

As a result of the collision, a 39-year-old Burrum Town woman, who was driving the vehicle was declared deceased at the scene.

Two children travelling in the vehicle were transported to Hervey Bay Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Forensic Crash Unit investigations are continuing.

More Stories

beelbi creek burrum town editors picks fccrash fcemergency fcpolice fraser coast
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Full list: Every finalist in prestigious Qld teaching awards

        Premium Content Full list: Every finalist in prestigious Qld teaching awards

        Education Queensland’s most outstanding teachers have been recognised for their profound impact with 30 finalists named for the state’s prestigious teaching accolade.

        Candidates launch fiery debate over Warwick healthcare

        Premium Content Candidates launch fiery debate over Warwick healthcare

        Community Southern Downs union backs Labor candidate amid fears of healthcare outsourcing and...

        Motorist dies after truck, car collide

        Premium Content Motorist dies after truck, car collide

        News Police are investigating a fatal crash that claimed the life of one motorist and...

        Hire and fire: Aussie workers losing 3500 jobs a day

        Premium Content Hire and fire: Aussie workers losing 3500 jobs a day

        News As more full-time positions disappear and Jobseeker payments continue, around 12...