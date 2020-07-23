Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BREAKING: Two fire crews are on their way to a vehicle fire in Callemondah. Picture: Bev Lacey / The Chronicle
BREAKING: Two fire crews are on their way to a vehicle fire in Callemondah. Picture: Bev Lacey / The Chronicle
Breaking

UPDATE: Rubbish alight in garbage truck dumped road side

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
23rd Jul 2020 3:47 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Update 4.45pm: 

TWO crews arrived to the scene of the fire at an updated address on Kirkwood Rd, Glen Eden at 3.50pm. 

A QFES spokeswoman said the truck itself was not on fire, however the load it was carrying was which had to be dumped on the side of the road. 

She said the fire was under control by 4pm and fully extinguished by 4.15pm after crews broke down the piles of rubbish. 

The area was made safe by 4.30pm. 

Initial:

TWO fire crews have been called to an incident involving a vehicle fire on Red Rover Rd in Callemondah just before 3.40pm this afternoon.

A QFES spokesperson said the vehicle appeared to be carrying a load, believed to be rubbish, which has caught fire.

It is understood the load has been dumped on the side of the road.

More to come.

callemondah gladstone car fire gladstone fire
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Abusive father avoids jail after ‘tirade’ against family

        premium_icon Abusive father avoids jail after ‘tirade’ against family

        Crime The dad of children aged 4 and 7 destroyed furniture and smashed a Warwick police car window with his head.

        $100K to attract animal rescue groups to Warwick pound

        premium_icon $100K to attract animal rescue groups to Warwick pound

        Pets & Animals Brighter, warmer future ahead for abandoned animals.

        Man says COVID-19 fears to blame for assault on woman

        premium_icon Man says COVID-19 fears to blame for assault on woman

        News The Stanthorpe court heard the man retaliated in an ‘awful’ way after feeling the...

        How you can own your own Darling Downs motocross track

        premium_icon How you can own your own Darling Downs motocross track

        Property The current owner built this beauty for their son