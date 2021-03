Queensland Fire and Emergency Services contained the ongoing shed fire. Generic QFES, firefighter. Picture: Zizi Averill

Warwick firefighters have rushed to the scene of a Loch Lomond blaze this morning.

According to a QFES spokeswoman, the Eckhardt Rd fire began at 11am and involved a property's shed.

It is believed hay inside the shed has also caught ablaze.

"Fire has destroyed the shed and we're now working to make sure fire is contained," she said.

Two crews are still on scene, with one more on the way.

More information to come.