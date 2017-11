BREAKING: A hayshed has caught fire on a rural property just outside of Allora.

Fire crews are rushing to help fight the blaze that broke out on the property on Pony Club Rd just after 12.30 this afternoon.

A QFES spokeswoman said two crews from Warwick, one crew from Allora and a rural fire unit were all on their way to help battle the flames.

She could not confirm the size of the fire but said it was not thought to be threatening other property or livestock at this stage.

Updates to follow.