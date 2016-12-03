UPDATE: Horror collision on the Cunningham Highway

UPDATE: A driver was stuck in his ute for an hour after a high speed collision this afternoon.

At 3.40pm emergency services received a call that a van and car collided head near Tregony,

Both male and female drivers were taken to hospital, and their injuries at this stage are unknown.

It's believed the male driver was unconscious after the crash, but came too with the help of paramedics.

Warwick police officer-in-charge Shane Reid said the eastbound lane of the Cunningham Hwy would be closed until the crash was cleared up.

"We'll definitely be here for a few hours at least," he said.

Motorists are being urged to drive carefully in the area, especially given the stormy weather.

Tregony crash:

EARLIER: Reports are coming in of a head on collision on the Cunningham Hwy.

A ute and van have crashed just outside of Tregony, with the eastbound lane currently closed.

It is believed an ambulance and police are currently on scene.

The drivers' injuries are unknown.