FEEDLOT FIRE: Crews are working to contain hay bales on fire at Freestone Feedlot.
News

BREAKING: Hundreds of hay bales erupt into flames

Georgie Hewson
13th Mar 2020 2:00 PM
FIREFIGHTERS are working to control and contain over 600 bales of hay on fire in the centre of Freestone Feedlot.

The fire broke out on Allen Rd shortly after 1pm and the owner of the feedlot initially tried to control the blaze.

When the first crew arrived at 12.18pm it was confirmed two large piles of hay were alight.

The fire quickly spread through the feed and five crews are now on scene battling the large blaze.

Forklifts are used to break down the bales and slow the movement of the fire.

Police and ambulance crews are standing by, though no injuries have been reported at this time.

More to come.

