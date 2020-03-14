Breaking it down: Where and how to vote this council election

CAST YOUR VOTE: The council elections will take place Saturday March 28.

IN less than two weeks Southern Downs residents will cast their vote in the local government elections.

The Southern Downs Regional Council elections will be using a ballot system to collect votes this year.

The previous two local government elections conducted for the SDRC have been undertaken via postal-only ballots.

Attendance voting requires people to physically attend polling booths.

Meaning in most cases, voters will need to visit the poll to cast their vote.

However, if you won’t be in the Southern Downs on the weekend of March 28, there are a variety of ways you can make sure you get your choice for council representatives in.

HOW TO VOTE

The voting process may seem complicated, but the Daily News has broken it down into a few easy steps.

On the day, voters will need to head to the issuing table where they will be required to verify their identity with an officer.

From there they will be instructed to make their vote in private.

Voters will complete two ballot papers: one to elect a mayor, and one to elect councillors.

Voting for your mayor

For mayor optional preferntial voting will be used.

This means voters can number one, number some or number all the boxes on the ballot paper in order of preference for their vote to count.

Voting for your councillors

For councillors, voters will use first-past-the-post voting.

This means they must number the boxes for the number of councillors to be elected.

For example: Southern Downs Reginal Council has eight councillors to be elected, therefore voters must number five boxes.

EARLY VOTE

Early voting opened Monday, with two locations available to get your ballot in:

Southern Downs Regional Southern Downs Regional Division 1 Anglican Church Hall, 2 Corundum St, Stanthorpe, QLD Australia 4380

Southern Downs Regional Southern Downs Regional Division 1 Warwick Town Hall, 72 Palmerin St, Warwick, QLD Australia 4370

Hours for the first week (March 16-20) will be between 9am and 5pm.

Voting the following week will be open between 9am and 6pm.

Early voting will close at 6pm on March 27.

POSTAL VOTE

Postal voting opened on February 22nd.

If you are hoping to get your postal vote in, applications will close on Monday 16 at 7pm.

You can find the postal vote application form at: https://www.ecq.qld.gov.au/elections/election-events/2020-local-government-elections.

TELEPHONE VOTE

A dedicated telephone voting system may be available for eligible electors including those with a disability.

You must contact Electoral commission Queensland to register for this service.

ON THE DAY

Voters can attend designated polling booth locations between 2020 8am and 6pm on Saturday March 28.

Here is a list of polls on the Southern Downs:

Southern Downs Regional Council Allora Full Senior Citizens Hall, 18 Drayton Street, Allora

Southern Downs Regional Council Applethorpe Assisted Applethorpe State School, 25576 New England Highway, Applethorpe

Southern Downs Regional Council Ballandean Assisted Ballandean State School, 7 Bents Road, Ballandean

Southern Downs Regional Council Broadwater Assisted Broadwater State School, 638 Texas Road, Broadwater

Southern Downs Regional Council Dalveen Full Dalveen State School, 40 Pine Crescent, Dalveen

Southern Downs Regional Council Glen Aplin Assisted Glen Aplin State School, 54 Mount Stirling Road, Glen Aplin

Southern Downs Regional Council Goomburra Full Public Hall, Goomburra Road, Goomburra

Southern Downs Regional Council Killarney Full Senior Citizens Hall, 11 Ailanthus Street, Killarney

Southern Downs Regional Council Leyburn Assisted Leyburn State School, 34 Peter Street, Leyburn

Southern Downs Regional Council Maryvale Assisted Maryvale State School, 81 Taylor Street, Maryvale

Southern Downs Regional Council Massie Full Deuchar Massie Hall, 12 Warwick Allora Back Road, Massie

Southern Downs Regional Council Murrays Bridge None Murray’s Bridge State School, 1378 Warwick‐Killarney Road, Murrays Bridge

Southern Downs Regional Council Pratten Assisted Public Hall, 101 White Street, Pratten

Southern Downs Regional Council Stanthorpe Full St Paul’s Parish Hall, 2 Corundum Street, Stanthorpe

Southern Downs Regional Council Stanthorpe West Assisted Sunday school Hall, Stanthorpe Baptist Church, Corner Hillcrest and Railway Streets, Stanthorpe

Southern Downs Regional Council The Summit Assisted The Summit State School, 34 Taggart’s Road, The Summit

Southern Downs Regional Council Wallangarra Assisted Wallangarra State School, 50 Callandoon Street, Wallangarra

Southern Downs Regional Council Warwick Assisted Warwick Indoor Recreation and Aquatic Centre, 29 Palmerin Street, Warwick

Southern Downs Regional Council Warwick East Assisted Warwick East State School, 45 Fitzroy Street, Warwick

Southern Downs Regional Council Warwick West Assisted Warwick West State School, 17 George Street, Warwick

Southern Downs Regional Council Yangan Assisted School of Arts, 7‐9 King Street, Yangan

