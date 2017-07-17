BREAKING: Jumpers on trees, but optional for J&J visitors

POWDER: Snow completely covered the front fence of this property at Storm King, near Stanthorpe. Photo: Alex Nolan / Stanthorpe Border Post

THE annual Jumpers and Jazz in July Festival kicks off in Warwick this week, but with winter still to hit the Downs properly, jumpers may not even be required.

Two years ago today it was snowing in Stanthorpe.

Last year around this time it was the same story, sleet, snow in northern NSW, freezing temperatures and massive frosts.

So far this year, winter has been kind, with not coming close to a repeat of past years.

This morning, the minimum temperature dropped to 6.2 degrees at 5am, a far cry from the well-below temperatures and snowfalls of previous years.

With a maximum of 21 today and 22 tomorrow, the Southern Downs will need to wait until Wednesday for the next cold spell.

Wednesday's minimum is set to drop to 4 degrees and rise to a top of only 14.

The lowest maximum forecast so far in 2017.

Thursday will drop again to zero degrees with a top of 16 and Friday will be colder still with a freezing -2 start rising to 18 throughout the day.

There's also a 5% chance of rain on Friday, so it could be the best chance the Downs have had this year of seeing snow, but forecasters aren't holding their breath.

The coming weekend will see minimums rise again with beautiful sunny days in the low 20s to start the Jumpers and Jazz in July Festival.