BREAKING: Emergency services crews are responding to a report of a light plane crash at Theodore in Central Queensland.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the incident was reported at 5.37pm.

The spokeswoman said initial reports indicated two people were on board the aircraft when it came down, and there were no major injuries suffered.

At 6pm, emergency services crews were still en route to the scene.

