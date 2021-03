ON SCENE: Paramedics rushed to the scene of the crash just outside Warwick. Picture: Heidi Petith

A man has been rushed to hospital after a motorcycle crash just outside Warwick this afternoon.

Paramedics were called to the scene on Glendon Rd at Thane at 12.22pm on Saturday, where the man reported a shoulder injury.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokeswoman said the man, whose age was unconfirmed, was transported to Warwick Hospital in a stable condition.

The cause of the crash remains unknown, with no other injuries reported.