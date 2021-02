TWO CAR CRASH: Queensland Ambulance Service rushed to the Tannymorel scene. Picture: Dominic Elsome

Emergency services have rushed a man to hospital after a two-car crash in Tannymorel this morning.



The crash was reported at 6.05am along the intersection of Kurrajong St and Yangan Killarney Rd.

The man, of unknown age, suffered serious leg injuries and has been taken to the Warwick hospital in a stable condition, said the Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman.

Two patients were assessed but only one needed hospital assistance.