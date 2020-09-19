Menu
ON SCENE: Emergency services remain at the site of the Killarney crash. Picture: contributed
Breaking

BREAKING: Man in serious condition after crash in Killarney

Jessica Paul
19th Sep 2020 11:37 AM | Updated: 12:15 PM
UPDATE 12PM: A man in his 40s is being treated for serious chest and limb injuries after crashing his motorcycle near Killarney this morning. 

A QFES spokeswoman said the man fell close to five metres down an embankment when he came off his motorbike, with fire crews called to assist paramedics in rescuing him. 

According to a QAS spokesman, paramedics will transport the man to the Killarney Showgrounds to meet a rescue helicopter, which will transfer the patient to hospital for further treatment. 

It is unconfirmed as yet where the man will be hospitalised.

11.37AM: AT LEAST one person has been involved in a single-motorcycle crash near Killarney this morning.

According to a QFES spokeswoman, the incident occurred at about 10.40am on Spring Creek Rd, The Falls.

At this stage, the spokeswoman was unable to confirm the number of people involved or their condition.

Police units, fire crews, and paramedics remain at the scene.

More information to come.

