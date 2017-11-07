News

BREAKING: New candidates join Southern Downs election

NEW CHALLENGE: Goondiwindi-based Joel Richters is excited to hit the ground running as the Labor candidate for the Southern Downs.
NEW CHALLENGE: Goondiwindi-based Joel Richters is excited to hit the ground running as the Labor candidate for the Southern Downs.
Sophie Lester
by

A LABOR candidate has joined the Southern Downs electoral race just in time for the ballot order to be drawn this afternoon.

The party officially endorsed Goondiwindi health care worker Joel Richters as their preferred candidate this morning, just two and a half weeks out from the election.

The 31-year-old was born and bred in Childers, serving as a medic in the Australian Army until 2012 when he underwent further medical training.

Mr Richters then joined Queensland Health as operational services manager for the Goondiwindi region in 2014, and has called the town home ever since.

He said he was excited to join the electoral race and hit the ground running in the traditionally conservative electorate.

"I'm 100% behind the Annastacia mantra of jobs and putting Queenslanders first," Mr Richters said.

"I'm a traditional Labor person - my father was from a working background and a long-standing member of the Australian Workers union.

"I'm currently working on secondment in Roma and high on my priority list to visit is the Stanthorpe and Texas areas.

"It's the million dollar question but I think there are a lot of unknown factor coming from the mandatory preferential voting and One Nation in this election.

"I'm looking forward to the challenge; I'm going to keep positive along the campaign trail."

Former mayoral candidate Jay Nauss has also entered the fray as a second independent candidate.

Mr Nauss, a Glen Aplin resident, went head to head with former councillors Peter Blundell and Ross Bartley and incumbent Tracy Dobie in the local government elections last March, winning just 4.4% of the vote.

He previously ran for the seat of Southport for One Nation in the 1998 election, but failed to secure the seat with just 21.27%.

When voters head to the polls on November 25 they will see LNP candidate James Lister first on the ballot, followed by Mr Richters, independent Rob Mackenzie, One Nation's Josh Coyne, Mr Nauss and Greens candidate Antonia van Guens.

Topics:  auspol politics queensland election southern downs state election warwick votes

Warwick Daily News

