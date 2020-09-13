Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Paramedics are at the scene of a three car smash north of Townsville.
Paramedics are at the scene of a three car smash north of Townsville.
News

One dead, multiple people injured in horror three car smash

by KATE BANVILLE
13th Sep 2020 10:36 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Three people are being treated by critical care paramedics and another has died after a three car crash on the Bruce Highway.

Emergency services were called to the stretch of highway at Yabulu, north of Townsville shortly after 9am.

It's understood that an off-duty paramedic was one of the first people on scene to render first aid until critical care paramedics arrived.

A QAS spokeswoman said crews were treating a number of patients.

"We are currently assessing three people for their injuries," the spokesman said.

" A female with lower limb injuries, a second patient with minor injuries and a third patient is being assessed for critical injuries."

A QPS spokesman confirmed one person was found dead upon arrival.

The Bruce Highway has been closed to traffic and motorists are being warned to avoid the area.

 

MORE TO COME.

Originally published as BREAKING: One dead, multiple people injured in horror three car smash

bruce highway crash editors picks townsville

Just In

    NSW records 9 new COVID cases

    NSW records 9 new COVID cases
    • 13th Sep 2020 11:56 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        RIDING HIGH: Campdrafters’ renewed hope in new event

        Premium Content RIDING HIGH: Campdrafters’ renewed hope in new event

        News Warwick competitors and sponsors will gain a second chance to succeed after the cancellation of their annual rodeo.

        LADIES’ DAY: Faces in the crowd at Warwick rugby

        Premium Content LADIES’ DAY: Faces in the crowd at Warwick rugby

        News Undefeated Water Rats biggest event of the year saw plenty of new faces on the...

        POWER UP: Innovative women’s group ready to launch

        Premium Content POWER UP: Innovative women’s group ready to launch

        News New Granite Belt organisation to give women skills, friendship, and independence...

        Queensland sex offenders free to roam streets

        Premium Content Queensland sex offenders free to roam streets

        Crime National register of sex offenders needed