One killed outside Warwick

A MOTORIST has been killed in a horror smash outside Warwick this evening.

A B Double truck has collided with a Nissan utility, killing the driver of the ute.

The crash happened about 6pm at the intersection of Cunningham Hwy and Cunningham Rd, near Thane.

The truck and ute came to rest about 150m from the impact zone.

More to follow.